Man arrested in crash that killed 107-year-old woman in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Allen Park that killed a 107-year-old woman.

The crash happened Friday in the area of Goddard and Reeck roads. The victim was a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Police said the 19-year-old suspect got out of his vehicle and stopped for a moment before running away from the scene.

The suspect, who police said was injured in the crash, was arrested at a Meijer store as he was purchasing bandages. He is now in a hospital and awaiting charges.

Officers were able to identify the driver after someone posted a picture of him at the scene on social media.

