19-year-old charged in crash that killed 107-year-old woman in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich – A 19-year-old man has been charged in a crash that killed a 107-year-old woman in Allen Park.

Timothy Bieringer, of Taylor, appeared before a judge on a charge of failure to stop at a scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Bieringer was given a 10% of $50,000 bond.

The crash happened Friday, March 26, at Goddard and Reeck roads.

The woman was a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash, investigators said.

Police said Bieringer got out of his vehicle and stopped for a moment before running away. He was located and arrested after someone took and shared a picture of him at the scene.