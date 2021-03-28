Eastbound I-696 ramp to Couzens closing Monday for toxic green ooze cleanup

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The eastbound I-696 ramp to Couzens Avenue in Madison Heights will close at 9 a.m. Monday for the final stages of the cleanup of the toxic green ooze.

In December, 2019, hexavalent chromium was found leaking onto I-696. Since then, workers with the EPA and ELGE have been cleaning the site.

Authorities said the ramp closure will allow for the removal of concrete to fully clean and remove the known-carcinogen.

Madison Heights officials said EGLE and EPA conducted an extensive investigation, installed a treatment system and collected more than 350,000 gallons of contaminated groundwater to be treated.

The ramp is expected to reopen sometime in late spring.

More information can be found on the MDOT official website here.

