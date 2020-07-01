Owner of toxic green ooze site in new legal battle over Detroit property

DETROIT – Gary Sayers, the owner of the toxic green ooze site in Madison Heights, is now in a legal battle over possible contamination at his property in Detroit.

MORE: Photos, records show Madison Heights building at center of toxic ooze case has been unsafe for years

Sayers just got out of prison. He fought every step of the way to keep investigators out of his properties, and now he’s doing so again.

Last year, a Madison Heights building owned by Sayers leaked toxic green ooze onto a roadway.

Officials want his Detroit property cleaned up so they can test to see if contamination has spread into the ground. The Detroit dump is filled with debris and chemicals, which causes concern for the city, the state and environmental watchdogs.

State officials want to go onto the property. They also want Sayers to clean up so critical testing can be done.

But investigators said Sayers is blocking them through is attorney.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy asked that the property be cleared of machinery, materials and debris in order to be assessed. To date, Sayers’ attorney hasn’t responded to requests for access.

That is keeping EGLE from investigating possible soil and groundwater contamination.

“A complete assessment of this site is extraordinarily important,” an EGLE spokesperson said. “Commonwealth has a history of heavy industrial use spanning 100 years. We are currently weighing available options that would allow us to move forward. Protecting the environment and public health remains a top priority.”

Sayers has also been working to block the demolition of his Madison Heights building. A court appearance scheduled for June was delayed by his attorney until July. That could be another stall tactic, experts said.