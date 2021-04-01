Fire truck hit by SUV, crashes into gas station on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A fire truck crashed into a gas station after it was hit by an SUV on Detroit’s east side.

The crash happened at the Citgo at State Fair Avenue and Dequindre Street. Video shows the fire truck hitting another vehicle and a gas pump, causing a fire.

“You see people running... I saw the fire truck run up on the curb, I saw it hit the gas station. People just started running like it was going to be an explosion,” said witness James Dorsey.

Three firefighters and three other people were being treated for minor injuries.

