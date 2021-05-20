18-year-old woman killed in I-94 rollover crash near Concord Avenue

DETROIT – An 18-year-old woman died early Thursday morning after her vehicle rolled over on westbound I-94 near Concord Avenue in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said troopers found her trapped inside the car about 1:50 a.m. after responding to calls about a one-car rollover crash.

She was the sole occupant and she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She suffered serious head trauma. Detroit firefighters had to cut the car’s roof off in order to get her out.

State police said their preliminary crash investigation suggests the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove up an embankment and rolled over back onto the interstate.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.