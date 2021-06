Images of the flooding damage on I-94 in Metro Detroit, taken on June 28, 2021.

Parts of I-94 are still flooded in Metro Detroit, leaving cars and semi trucks stranded or even underwater.

You can see dozens of pictures, as well as several minutes of ground and aerial video, below. They show parts of I-94 that are still flooded and others that have drained but are blocked by stranded vehicles.

Videos

Cars completely underwater on flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit

Cars, semi trucks stuck on flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit

Aerial footage of I-94 flooding on June 28, 2021

Semi truck stuck on flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit

Aerial video shows flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit on June 28, 2021

Pickup truck stranded on flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit

Pickup truck drives through aftermath of flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit

Car drives through aftermath of I-94 flooding in Metro Detroit

Pictures

A car stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A car stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A car stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A pickup truck stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Semi trucks stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A car stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A flooded stretch of I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A car completely submerged in water on I-94 in Metro Detroit (WDIV)

A semi truck stranded on a flooded stretch of I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A car stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A car stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Semi trucks stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A semi truck stranded on a flooded stretch of I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A car stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Cars stranded after major flooding on I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A semi truck stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

A car stuck on a flooded I-94 in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)