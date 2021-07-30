Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Bridge demolition to close I-75 between Davison Freeway, I-94 through weekend

Demolition part of larger $13 million investment project

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Local, Local News, Wayne County, Traffic, Traffic News, Traffic Alert, Closure, I-75, I-94, Eight Mile Road, Seven Mile Road, Lodge Freeway, Davision Freeway, Meade Avenue
Construction barrels (WDIV)
Construction barrels (WDIV)

DETROIT – The demolition of the Meade Avenue overpass above I-75 in scheduled to begin Friday evening in Detroit.

Due to the demolition, both directions of I-75 between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Freeway) will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94, then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to northbound I-75. The McNichols Road and Seven Mile Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound M-8, then southbound M-10 and back to southbound I-75. The Caniff and Holbrook avenues and Clay Street entrance ramps to southbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

The demotion is part of project to repair 12 structures over I-75 between Meade Avenue and Seven Mile Road. While the project is ongoing, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction between Meade Avenue and Eight Mile Road. It is expected to be completed in late November.

The eastbound ramp from Davison Freeway to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email