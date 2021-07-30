Bridge demolition to close I-75 between Davison Freeway, I-94 through weekend

DETROIT – The demolition of the Meade Avenue overpass above I-75 in scheduled to begin Friday evening in Detroit.

Due to the demolition, both directions of I-75 between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Freeway) will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94, then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to northbound I-75. The McNichols Road and Seven Mile Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound M-8, then southbound M-10 and back to southbound I-75. The Caniff and Holbrook avenues and Clay Street entrance ramps to southbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

The demotion is part of project to repair 12 structures over I-75 between Meade Avenue and Seven Mile Road. While the project is ongoing, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction between Meade Avenue and Eight Mile Road. It is expected to be completed in late November.

The eastbound ramp from Davison Freeway to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.