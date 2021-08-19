Construction to close I-696 ramps to NB I-75 until Labor Day weekend

Ramps from I-696 to northbound I-75 will close this weekend until just before Labor Day weekend due to construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says that eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will close this weekend through Thursday, Sept. 2 for pavement and barrier wall repair.

The eastbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, and the westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, officials said. Both ramps are expected to reopen by sunset on Sept. 2, weather permitting.

Officials say part of southbound I-75 in Oakland County will also close after this weekend. The right lane on southbound I-75 will close from Coolidge Highway to Livernois Road starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 and should reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

Click here to see a map of road closures from MDOT.

