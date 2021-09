LIVONIA, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Saturday that the closure of the Six Mile Road bridge at I-275 in Livonia will be closed a little longer than anticipated.

According to MDOT, the Six Mile Road bridge will open Thursday, rather than the original expected opening date, which was Monday.

The closure is a part of a $270 million project that aims to repair 65 bridges on I-275.

