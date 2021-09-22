Tracking Metro Detroit road closures amid heavy rains, flooding

Rains hit southeastern Michigan Tuesday night and lasted into Wednesday, dropping 2-4 inches in some areas.

And even more rain is on the way.

Waves of rainfall are expected to continue throughout Wednesday, before transitioning to showers that will extend from Wednesday night through Thursday, when at least another 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall. Most Southeast Michigan counties are under a flood watch through Thursday morning due to the anticipated rainfall.

Below, we’re tracking road closures caused by heavy rains and flooding in Metro Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 22:

Macomb County road closures

Garfield Road , at Terra Bella Street, Clinton Township

Kelly Road , between 14 Mile and 15 Mile roads, Clinton Township

Millar Road , east of Utica Road, Clinton Township

Utica Road, north of 16 Mile Road, Clinton Township

Please note: This list is not exhaustive. This list will be updated as new information is learned.

Rain is expected to diminish by Thursday night. See the full forecast here.

