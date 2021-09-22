Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch continues with waves of rain expected

Batches of rain increased on schedule late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, and it really came down hard in some areas. I personally measured a whopping 1.86 inches of rain between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. at my house in Farmington Hills…that amount of rain in only one hour is statistically considered a once every 10-to-25-year rain event. Given how much more frequently this type of event is occurring due to our warming climate, I think they’ll need to reevaluate these statistics.

Other rainfall reports I’ve seen thus far include 1.34 inches in Bloomfield Hills, 2.40 inches in Macomb Township, 1.40 inches in Garden City, 2.44 inches in Armada, and 1.02 inches in Roseville. It should be noted that these reports all came in during the middle of the night, and are undoubtedly higher now.

Waves of rain will continue through the day ahead, and then transition to showers Wednesday night into Thursday. I expect another one to two inches of rain during this period, so the Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service continues.

Temperatures have fallen into the mid-to-upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius), and will remain steady through the day, and only drop slightly Wednesday night into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

The other concern today is wind. North winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph quite attainable. Thus, wind chills will be in the 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius) by afternoon. Yes, I just wrote wind chill.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:21 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:30 p.m.

Showers are likely on Thursday, but not the waves of continuous rain we’ll see today. Highs once again remain in the mid-to-upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Rain diminishes Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Friday starts mostly cloudy, but the clouds quickly move out and we’ll become mostly sunny as the day progresses. We’ll warm back up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius), so that ends the work week on a happy note!

Clouds increase Saturday night, and showers will develop sometime after midnight as a cold front approaches. Lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Showers should continue into Saturday morning, but the computer models disagree by just a few hours on the timing of the cold front’s passage – which will end the rain. At this point, I’m ending the rain around lunchtime (an hour or two earlier west and later east), with all of us seeing some sun eventually develop during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius)…a nice back half of the weekend!