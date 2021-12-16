Lanes reopen, project pausing on I-275; Expected to resume in Feb. 2022

Crews have reopened all lanes of northbound and southbound I-275 from Will Carleton Road to 6 Mile Road.

The Revive 275 project that started earlier this year is pausing for the winter months, with lanes reopening on Thursday.

MDOT says crews have reopened all lanes of northbound and southbound I-275 from Will Carleton Road to 6 Mile Road. The work on the 5 Mile Road bridge is expected to be completed and reopened by Friday.

Over the next couple of months, there will be shoulder work on southbound I-275 from 5 Mile Road to Northline Road, along with signal work at the ramp interchanges at Ecorse Road, Michigan Avenue, and Ann Arbor Road.

Work on I-275 is expected to resume in late February 2022.

The 4-year project started in July and is expected to be fully completed by 2024, with multiple phases. The $270 million project includes repair of 65 bridges and 24 miles of freeway, from Will Carleton Road to Six Mile Road. (View previous coverage/maps here)

According to MDOT, I-275 is nearly 50 years old, and original concrete pavement has been paved over with asphalt. I-275′s bridges are also nearly 50 years old, and bridge surfaces, barriers, piers and beams all need repair work.