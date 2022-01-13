Beware of I-75 lane closures this weekend due to Gordie Howe International Bridge construction

DETROIT – Lanes on northbound and southbound I-75 will be closed this weekend due to Gordie Howe International Bridge construction.

Bridging North America, the company building and maintaining the new international bridge, said the following I-75 closures are necessary for demolition work of the Waterman Street bridge piers, located on the shoulders of I-75.

The closures will be in place starting Jan. 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. until Jan. 17, 2022, 5 a.m.

The three left lanes of northbound I-75 will close between Springwells Street and Waterman Street.

The three left lanes of southbound I-75 will close between Waterman Street and Junction Street.

There also will be nightly closures in place Jan. 17-19, 2022, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. as needed. These include:

The three left lanes of northbound I-75 between Springwells Street and Waterman Street.

The three left lanes of southbound I-75 between Waterman Street and Junction Street.

Costing about $4.5 billion, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the largest of its kind in North America when work is finished.

The bridge will connect Detroit to Windsor and is expected to open by 2024. Officials said they are on schedule to complete the bridge.

These images show a scale model of the Gordie Howe International Bridge before construction is completed. (Gordie Howe International Bridge)

