Construction to restart on I-75 in Oakland County this weekend: What to know

A view of I-75 near the 14 Mile Road exit in Oakland County, Mich. (WDIV)

Ramp closures are expected this weekend on I-75 and I-696 as crews begin preliminary work ahead of a full-scale rebuild later this winter.

This work is affiliated with the ongoing I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. This year, crews will rebuild northbound I-75 pavement, ramps and bridges from I-696 to 13 Mile Road.

According to MDOT, starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to 11 Mile Road to begin retaining wall building. During the ramp closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to 14 Mile Road until mid-November.

In addition, crews will close the Lincoln Avenue overpass above I-75 to relocate a sewer line ahead of the eventual bridge replacement work scheduled this year.

For the weekend, crews will close the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 to complete the demolition of the bridge supports on the previous Dallas Avenue overpass. The ramp closure is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

