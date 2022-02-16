49º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

EB I-94 lanes closed in Roseville due to car fire

All lanes closed at 12 Mile Road

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Traffic, I-94, Road Closed, Road Closure, 12 Mile Road, Car Fire, Vehicle Fire, Local, News, Local News, Roseville, Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – All eastbound I-94 lanes are closed in Roseville Wednesday afternoon amid a vehicle fire, officials said.

All eastbound lanes are blocked at 12 Mile Road as of 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Click here to see our live traffic map.

More: Local news

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email