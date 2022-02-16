EB I-94 lanes closed in Roseville due to car fire

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – All eastbound I-94 lanes are closed in Roseville Wednesday afternoon amid a vehicle fire, officials said.
All eastbound lanes are blocked at 12 Mile Road as of 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
No other details have been provided at this time.
other on EB I-94— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 16, 2022
Location: EB I-94 at 12 Mile
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: other
County: Macomb
Event Message: Freeway closed due to vehicle fire@DTWeetin @i94Detroit
