Major construction project to begin soon on stretch of Telegraph Road in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN, Mich. – A major construction project is set to begin soon on a stretch of Telegraph Road in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

Work will begin in early March on both directions of Telegraph Road between Van Born and Oxford roads, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The project will begin with tree removal in the median, which means the left lanes will be closed and traffic will be shifted to the right in both directions, MDOT officials said.

Later stages of construction will shift traffic to the left to repair the right lanes, and then shift traffic to the right to complete repairs on the left lanes, authorities said.

The final stage of the project involves resurfacing the road, and only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction, according to MDOT.

“There will be times when traffic will need to be reduced to only one lane in either direction,” MDOT said in a release. “While every effort will be made to keep as many lanes open as possible, drivers can expect delays through this work zone.”

Overall, the project includes milling and resurfacing the roadway, curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, guard rails, signs, and signal modernization at six locations, the release says.

There will also be bridge work at Ecorse Creek, which is north of Van Born Road.

The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall, officials said.