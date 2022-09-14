Police investigate fatal crash involving SUV, semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi truck and an SUV.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 near the Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road intersection in Bloomfield Township.

When officers arrived they found a semi truck that had sustained heavy damage. The semi truck was in the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road and officers found a heavily damaged SUV in a wooded area across the street.

Police believe the driver of the SUV attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from the southbound lanes of Old Telegraph Road without yielding the right of way.

As the SUV crossed northbound Telegraph, the semi truck struck the SUV on the driver’s door and sent the SUV across Telegraph Road and into the woods, police said.

The driver of the SUV was dead when first responders arrived. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 248-433-7755.

