Westbound I-696 closing in Oakland County this weekend: What drivers should know

Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder.

Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. The closure includes all on and off ramps. Eastbound I-696 will remain open.

Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and then westbound I-696/I-96.

Beginning 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Traffic will be detoured to westbound 12 Mile Road, then southbound M-5 to westbound I-696/I-96.

This is part of the preparation work for the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road that will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024.

This is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges, with funding made possible from the sale of bonds, first proposed in 2020.