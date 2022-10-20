3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know

Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24.
- I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m.
- I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at 7 pm.. through Monday at 5 a.m.
- I-696: Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder. Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. The closure includes all on and off ramps. Eastbound I-696 will remain open. More on this here.
