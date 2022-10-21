Crash video: MSP say distracted, speeding driver caused 6-vehicle crash in Washtenaw County

Michigan State Police shared video of what they said was a distracted, speeding driver causing a 6-vehicle crash in Washtenaw County.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police shared a video of what they said was a distracted, speeding driver causing a 6-vehicle crash in Washtenaw County.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday in the westbound lanes of M-14 near the US-23 interchange in Ann Arbor Township.

Police determined that a silver vehicle in the left lane was at fault. The silver vehicle failed to stop for congested traffic and rear-ended another vehicle, which was then pushed into the path of a semi truck.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for injuries. Nobody had life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the silver vehicle was given a ticket for failing to stop within assured clear distance.

“Please always pay attention out there,” police said in a Tweet.