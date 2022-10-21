Crash video: MSP say distracted, speeding driver caused 6-vehicle crash in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police shared a video of what they said was a distracted, speeding driver causing a 6-vehicle crash in Washtenaw County.
The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday in the westbound lanes of M-14 near the US-23 interchange in Ann Arbor Township.
Police determined that a silver vehicle in the left lane was at fault. The silver vehicle failed to stop for congested traffic and rear-ended another vehicle, which was then pushed into the path of a semi truck.
Two people were transported to a local hospital for injuries. Nobody had life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the silver vehicle was given a ticket for failing to stop within assured clear distance.
“Please always pay attention out there,” police said in a Tweet.
🚨MULTIPLE VEHICLE TRAFFIC CRASH🚨: This video clip is an excellent example of being distracted and speeding while driving. The silver vehicle in the left lane was the at fault driver. On 10/20 at approximately 3:45 pm, troopers investigated a traffic crash involving six 1/3 pic.twitter.com/mqm7LwcNEr— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) October 21, 2022