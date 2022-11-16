Sections of westbound and eastbound I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work

DETROIT – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be adjusting hangars on the new Second Avenue bridge and setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass above I-94 this weekend.

The work will require closing westbound I-94 from I-75 to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and eastbound I-94 from I-96 to I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday (Nov. 18). The closures will only happen if the weather allows crews to work.

Both directions of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21).

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to John R. streets will close.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will close.

Traffic on northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will have access to westbound I-94 over the weekend.

View: Local 4′s live traffic map