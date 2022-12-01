Monroe County law enforcement cracking down on speeding drivers through February

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Law enforcement in Monroe County will be especially on the lookout for speeding drivers now through February of next year as part of a crackdown initiative.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, law enforcement in the county -- and throughout the state -- will be conducting “overtime speed enforcement” through the end of February 2023. The initiative is designed to address an “alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes,” officials said Wednesday.

According to officials, speed-related fatal traffic crashes have been increasing in recent years, jumping 18.5% from 2020 to 2021. There were 237 speed-related fatal crashes in Michigan in 2021, law enforcement said.

Officials also say that local roads are more dangerous for speeding drivers than highways are. Monroe County law enforcement are asking drivers to slow it down wherever they’re traveling.

“The effects of speeding are deadly,” said Sheriff Troy Goodnough. “We see people speeding every day. We are asking drivers to slow down, in your neighborhoods and on your local roads, to help keep everyone safe. You need to always obey the posted speed limit.”

Michigan State Police are carrying out a similar initiative nearby along I-94 until Friday, partnering with police in Indiana and Illinois to enforce driving laws on I-94 in an effort to reduce the number of crashes. The project is part of a statewide initiative called Toward Zero Deaths.

