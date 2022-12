Westbound I-94 at 10 Rile Road has just reopened after being shut down all night. It was closed just before 5 p.m. after a vehicle went off the freeway and up the embankment, slamming into a tree.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Westbound I-94 at 10 Rile Road has just reopened after being shut down all night.

It was closed just before 5 p.m. after a vehicle went off the freeway and up the embankment, slamming into a tree.

The closure caused a miles-long backup.

Saint Clair Shores police have just cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open.

So far, investigators have not released the driver’s condition.

