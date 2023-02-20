37º

Semi truck strikes M-14 overpass in Plymouth Township, rolls onto side

Semi truck blocking eastbound traffic at Haggerty, Schoolcraft roads

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of a Feb. 20, 2023, semi truck crash on M-14 in Plymouth Township. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A semi truck struck an M-14 overpass in Plymouth Township on Monday morning and rolled onto its side.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday (Feb. 20) on eastbound M-14 at Haggerty and Schoolcraft roads.

Aerial video shows the semi truck hit the overpass and rolled onto its side, blocking traffic. It came to rest in the right lane.

Michigan State Police troopers and firefighters responded to the scene.

The center lane, right lane, and right shoulder of eastbound M-14 are shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until it’s cleared.

Here’s aerial footage of the crash scene:

This is aerial video of a Plymouth Township crash scene after a semi truck hit an M-14 overpass and rolled onto its side.

