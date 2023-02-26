49º

Dearborn Heights police believe drunk driving was factor in crash that injured 2

28-year-old Lathrup Village man, 65-year-old Mount Clemens man injured

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Drunk driving is believed to be a factor in a Dearborn Heights crash that sent two people to a hospital.

Dearborn Heights police are investigating a 2-vehicle crash that happened around midnight on Friday, Feb. 24, at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Warren Avenue.

Police said a 28-year-old Lathrup Village man was driving when he collided with a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Mount Clemens man. Both drivers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

