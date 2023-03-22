Deputies make 164 traffic stops in Bedford after complaints about drivers on certain roads

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies made 164 traffic stops in a one-week span after complaints about drivers on specific roads in Bedford Township.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said his department received several complaints from residents about traffic-related issues around the township.

Deputies decided that, between March 13 and March 20, they would increase their focus on Sterns Road, Smith Road, Summerfield Road, Crabb Road, Lewis Avenue, and the intersection of Secor and Consear roads.

During that time period, deputies made 164 traffic stops, issuing 95 citations and 74 verbal warnings, according to Goodnough. Eight traffic crashes were investigated, and one person was arrested.

“Every driver in Monroe County plays a role in the effort to reduce traffic crashes and make Monroe County a safe place to travel,” Goodnough said in a release. “The goal of the directed patrols was simple: Save lives by getting drivers to remember to obey the speed limit and drive with care.”

Deputies are planning similar initiatives in communities throughout Monroe County this year.