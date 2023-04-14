82º

I-94 shut down in Detroit after semi truck rolls over, trapping driver inside

Driver not believed to have major injuries, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Police lights.

DETROIT – The westbound lanes of I-94 have been shut down in Detroit after a semi truck rolled over, trapping its driver inside.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened at 1:55 p.m. Friday, April 14, on westbound I-94 near Central Avenue on the city’s west side.

The semi truck rolled over, and firefighters are trying to get the driver out, according to authorities. They don’t believe he has major injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the freeway. It’s unclear how long the westbound lanes will be closed.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

