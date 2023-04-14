Major closures on I-696, I-96 this weekend in SE Michigan -- what to know

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Major closures are scheduled for I-696 and I-96 this weekend as part of ongoing projects.

Here’s the info from MDOT:

I-696

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, through 5 a.m. Monday, April 17, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 for pavement repair work. The following ramps will be closed as part of the westbound I-696 freeway closure:

Southbound US-24 ramp to westbound I-696

Northbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-696

Franklin Road ramp to westbound I-696

Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696

Southbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696

I-96

From 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15, westbound I-96 will continue the westbound closure from I-275 to Beck Road. The following ramps will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. and will reopen as work is completed. Some ramps may reopen early Saturday and others later in the day:

Southbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Northbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Detours:

Westbound I-696 traffic will be detoured on southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Novi Road, then to westbound I-96.

When the ramp from southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96 is closed, detoured traffic will continue west on 12 Mile Road to southbound Beck Road then to westbound I-96.