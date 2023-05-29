Update: SB Lodge Freeway at Grand River Avenue reopens after possible crime scene investigation

DETROIT – Southbound Lodge Freeway (M-10) at Grand River Avenue in Detroit has reopened after being closed due to a possible crime scene investigation.
The Detroit police homicide unit requested the Michigan State Police Freeway Investigative Support Team to look at the scene, causing its closure.
Information was turned over to the Detroit Police Department.
