Clinton Township woman arrested after fleeing crash that killed 23-year-old Roseville man, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Clinton Township woman is in custody after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a 23-year-old Roseville man, according to police.

The crash happened at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, on eastbound I-94 near Vernier Road in Harper Woods.

Michigan State Police said the 23-year-old Roseville man was on the right shoulder of I-94 trying to change a flat tire when a 25-year-old Clinton Township woman crashed into him and his vehicle. The woman fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Harper Woods police arrested the Clinton Township woman after a brief foot chase. The woman is accused of injuring a Harper Woods police officer and biting a Michigan State Police trooper.

Michigan State Police took custody of her. Police will be requesting a warrant for a blood draw.

