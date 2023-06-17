Clarkston man dies after loose tire crosses I-75 median wall in Detroit, strikes truck

DETROIT – A 63-year-old Clarkston man was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday night after his truck was struck by a loose tire that crossed a median wall on I-75 in Detroit.

Northbound I-75 was closed for several hours at the Davison Freeway while police investigated the crash. Police believe a tire from a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-75 came loose, crossed a median wall, and struck the Clarkston man’s truck.

When troopers arrived, they found the pickup truck against the median wall and the Clarkston man unconscious. Troopers broke the window but were not able to reach the driver because the roof of the truck was caved in.

Troopers used a chain to pull the vehicle away from the median wall, then they were able to remove him from the driver’s seat. Troopers worked to treat the Clarkston man and helped the fire department transport him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that lost a tire is cooperating with the investigation, police said.