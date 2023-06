DETROIT – A woman is critically injured after someone driving a Lincoln struck her overnight in Detroit, police said.

The crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Monday, June 26, in the area of Harper and Gratiot avenues on the city’s east side.

Officials said a woman was struck by a black Lincoln, and the driver fled the scene after the collision.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No additional details have been revealed. Police continue to investigate.