Troy man killed by van while trying to cross street in Macomb County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Troy man was struck by a van and killed while trying to cross the street in Macomb County, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday, July 3, on Jefferson Avenue, north of Cottrell Street, in Harrison Township.

Deputies said a 47-year-old Troy man was trying to cross Jefferson Avenue when he was struck by a Ford van.

When authorities arrived, the man was lying in a driveway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead.

The 84-year-old driver stopped at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police. Deputies believe alcohol was a factor, and a blood sample was taken.

He was brought to the Macomb County Jail on suspicion of operating while impaired causing death. He was later released pending the results of the investigation, authorities said.

The van was impounded.

Officials closed Jefferson Avenue briefly during the investigation, but it has since reopened.

Members of the Macomb County Crash Investigation Team are investigating.