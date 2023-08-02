2 teen drivers hurt when speeding Mustang causes crash at Troy-Sterling Heights border, cops say

TROY, Mich. – Two teenage drivers were injured when an 18-year-old speeding in a Mustang lost control, swerved into oncoming traffic, and caused a crash at the border of Troy and Sterling Heights, police said.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, just north of the intersection of Dequindre and Maple roads. Police from both Sterling Heights and Troy were called to the scene.

Officials said an 18-year-old Warren resident was driving a white Ford Mustang south on Dequindre Road. The car was speeding when it struck the curb with its back right tire, causing the driver to lost control, according to authorities.

The Mustang swerved to the left and crossed into the northbound lanes of Dequindre Road, police said. It collided with a black Cadillac.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the 18-year-old Sterling Heights resident driving the Cadillac was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

The road was shut down in both directions for about three hours, but it reopened after the investigation.

Troy police are handling the case.