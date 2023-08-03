87º
Join Insider

Traffic

Here’s a list of upcoming road, bridge and ramp closures in Metro Detroit

Construction scheduled in 3 Metro Detroit counties

Joseph Goral, Digital News Intern

Tags: Traffic, Road Construction, Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]

MDOT announced seven road, bridge and ramp closures scheduled across Metro Detroit for August.

The projects listed in MDOT’s press release are as follows:

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

  • M-19 (New Haven Road/Washington Street) - Closed over I-94 for bridge work (5 a.m. Aug. 7, to Wednesday, Aug. 16.)
    • Northbound traffic will be rerouted via “westbound M-29 to northbound County Line Road, then westbound 26 Mile Road back to northbound M-19.”
    • Southbound traffic will be rerouted via “eastbound 26 Mile Road to southbound County Line Road, then eastbound M-29 back to Washington Street.”
  • The eastbound I-94 exit ramp to M-19 and the M-19 entrance ramp to westbound will be closed I-94 though the end of August, according to a press release.

For more information about Michigan road construction, click here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email