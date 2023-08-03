Here’s a list of upcoming road, bridge and ramp closures in Metro Detroit

MDOT announced seven road, bridge and ramp closures scheduled across Metro Detroit for August.
The projects listed in MDOT’s press release are as follows:
Wayne County
- East and westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) bridges over I-75 - Closed for structural and surface repair (7 a.m. Aug. 6 to early November.)
- Traffic will be rerouted via service drives to cross I-75.
- Larned Street overpass above I-375 - Closed daily for structural and surface repair (5 a.m. Aug. 7 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14.)
- Southbound I-375 (closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Northbound I-375 will be closed in each direction from Jefferson Avenue to Larned Street.
- I-375 traffic in both directions will be detoured via service drives.
- Eastbound I-96 express lanes from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to M-8 (Davison Avenue) - Closed for bridge work (8 p.m. Aug 8 to 5 a.m. Aug. 9.)
- Traffic will be rerouted to the eastbound local lanes.
Oakland County
- I-75: Closed in each direction from US-24 to Saginaw Road (9 p.m. Aug. 4 to 5 a.m. Aug. 7.)
- Northbound traffic will be detoured by Dixie Highway and southbound traffic will be detoured through Grand Blanc Township.
- US-24 Business Route (Franklin Road) - Closed for pavement repair from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to US-24 Business Route (Square Lake Road) in Bloomfield Township (9 a.m. Aug. 4 to 5 a.m. Aug. 7.)
Macomb County
- M-19 (New Haven Road/Washington Street) - Closed over I-94 for bridge work (5 a.m. Aug. 7, to Wednesday, Aug. 16.)
- Northbound traffic will be rerouted via “westbound M-29 to northbound County Line Road, then westbound 26 Mile Road back to northbound M-19.”
- Southbound traffic will be rerouted via “eastbound 26 Mile Road to southbound County Line Road, then eastbound M-29 back to Washington Street.”
- The eastbound I-94 exit ramp to M-19 and the M-19 entrance ramp to westbound will be closed I-94 though the end of August, according to a press release.
For more information about Michigan road construction, click here.