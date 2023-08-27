Car cut in half, catches fire in violent crash on I-696 in Warren; 3 hospitalized

Photos from a crash at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2023, on eastbound I-696 near Groesbeck Highway in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – Three people are hospitalized after a violent crash on I-696 in Warren cut a car in half and caused two vehicles to catch fire.

Two vehicles collided at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, on eastbound I-696 near Groesbeck Highway in Warren. Michigan State Police troopers were heading to the scene of the crash when a third vehicle struck a vehicle involved in the initial crash.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Chevy Equinox crashed into a Dodge Caliber, which caused the Caliber to roll over. The Equinox stopped in the middle of I-696. The driver of the Equinox exited the vehicle to check on the driver of the Caliber.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Challenger was going over 100 mph when it struck the Equinox. The Equinox was cut in half by the Challenger. A section of the Equinox and the Challenger caught fire.

Police said a 19-year-old was driving the Challenger. He sustained a head injury and is listed in serious condition at an area hospital.

There was a front passenger and a rear passenger in the Challenger. The front passenger sustained chest injuries and is in critical condition. The rear passenger sustained rib injuries and is in serious condition.

There was a passenger in the Dodge Caliber. She sustained a minor injury to her chin from the first crash, police said. No other injuries were reported.

