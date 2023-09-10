69º
Section of I-94 closed in Wayne County for crash

MDOT cameras show police blocking freeway

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

MDOT feed from I-94 at Greenfield Road (L) and I-94 at Michigan Avenue at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2023 (MDOT)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Sections of eastbound and westbound I-94 in Wayne County are closed due to a crash.

All lanes of eastbound I-94 are closed at Greenfield Road and all lanes of westbound I-94 are closed at Michigan Avenue.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the eastbound closure at 11:44 a.m., and the westbound closure at 10:58 a.m.

The live MDOT camera along I-94 and Greenfield Road showed a police car blocking lanes on I-94. The live feed from I-94 and Michigan Avenue also showed police vehicles blocking lanes.

