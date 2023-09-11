65º
Join Insider

Traffic

Eastbound M-59 closed in Oakland County after SUV strikes 2 other vehicles

2 listed in critical condition

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: M-59, Rochester, Traffic
M-59 crash on Sept. 11, 2023. (WDIV)

Eastbound lanes of M-59 were closed in Oakland County on Monday morning after a crash involving three vehicles.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:35 a.m. on M-59 near Dequindre and John R.

A driver was traveling westbound on M-59 and crossed over the eastbound lane, striking two eastbound vehicles. One driver struck was not seriously injured and was able to leave the scene.

The second driver struck is in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle that crossed lanes is also listed in critical condition. The drivers have not been identified.

Crash investigation units remained on the scene.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram