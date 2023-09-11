Eastbound M-59 closed in Oakland County after SUV strikes 2 other vehicles

Eastbound lanes of M-59 were closed in Oakland County on Monday morning after a crash involving three vehicles.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:35 a.m. on M-59 near Dequindre and John R.

A driver was traveling westbound on M-59 and crossed over the eastbound lane, striking two eastbound vehicles. One driver struck was not seriously injured and was able to leave the scene.

The second driver struck is in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle that crossed lanes is also listed in critical condition. The drivers have not been identified.

Crash investigation units remained on the scene.