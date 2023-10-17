Part of I-75 to close for weekend in Detroit for Gordie Howe bridge work

DETROIT – Part of I-75 will close in Detroit this weekend due to work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, all lanes of I-75 will close between Springwells and Clark streets for the bridge work. The freeway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

The southbound I-75 on ramps will be closed at Vernor Highway and at the Ambassador Bridge during that time frame. The southbound I-75 off-ramp will be closed at Springwells Street.

