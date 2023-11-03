44º
SB Lodge Freeway to close in Detroit amid shooting investigation

M-10 closed at 7 Mile Road Friday morning

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
DETROIT – Southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) were expected to close in Detroit Friday morning due to a police investigation of a shooting, officials report.

Southbound M-10 was expected to close near 7 Mile Road as on Friday, Nov. 3. Michigan State Police said around 7 a.m. that the freeway would close “soon” due to the investigation of a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the roadway.

Drivers were encouraged to find a different route, since traffic would “back up fast” in the area, officials said.

Investigators were expected to canvas the freeway while it was closed. It was not immediately clear how long the freeway would be closed once it closed.

No other details about the shooting had been provided as of this writing.

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

