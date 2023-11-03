SB Lodge Freeway to close in Detroit amid shooting investigation

DETROIT – Southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) were expected to close in Detroit Friday morning due to a police investigation of a shooting, officials report.

Southbound M-10 was expected to close near 7 Mile Road as on Friday, Nov. 3. Michigan State Police said around 7 a.m. that the freeway would close “soon” due to the investigation of a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the roadway.

Drivers were encouraged to find a different route, since traffic would “back up fast” in the area, officials said.

Investigators were expected to canvas the freeway while it was closed. It was not immediately clear how long the freeway would be closed once it closed.

No other details about the shooting had been provided as of this writing.