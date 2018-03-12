5 miles of I-94 in Detroit to close in both directions this weekend

DETROIT - Drivers should expect a 5-mile stretch of I-94 in Detroit to be closed in both directions starting Friday night while road crews demolish overpasses.

The full interstate closure between Conner Avenue and I-75 will begin about 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said crews will be demolishing a portion of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and the entire Chene Street overpasses.

Here's a look at the MDOT construction map showing the barrels lining I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-75:

During this closure, westbound through-traffic will be advised to take westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to southbound I-75, and back to westbound I-94. Westbound I-94 will remain open to Conner Avenue for local access. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on I-75 to eastbound M-102, and back to eastbound I-94.

All ramps along eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between Conner Avenue and I-75.

In addition, the following ramps will be closed and also will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 19:

Eastbound I-96 to eastbound I-94

Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94

Northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound I-94

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Nine Mile Road to Chalmers Street.

All surface street ramps will begin closing at 7 p.m. Friday, freeway to freeway interchange ramps will begin closing at 9 p.m.

MDOT said the work and subsequent closure could change depending on what the weather is like this weekend. According to the Local 4Casters, it looks like this construction should be unaffected by weather.

View the project map here.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.