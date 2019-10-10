89-year-old man hospitalized after collision with state trooper responding to Oakland County crash

An MSP cruiser and another car involved in a crash on Eight Mile Road on Oct. 10, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 89-year-old man was taken to a hospital Thursday after a crash involving a Michigan State Police trooper who was responding to a motorcycle crash in Oakland County, officials said.

Troopers were called around 10:50 a.m. Thursday to a motorcycle crash in the area of Eight Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue in Royal Oak Township, according to authorities. Police said at least one person was injured in the crash.

While heading to the scene, an MSP trooper struck a car at the intersection of eastbound Eight Mile Road and Coolidge Highway on Detroit's west side, authorities said.

The driver of the car, an 89-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, police said.

The trooper was not hurt in the crash, according to MSP.

Members of the Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.

