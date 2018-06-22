Closure of Westbound I-696 from Dequindre to Telegraph cancelled this weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-696 will remain open between Dequindre and Telegraph roads in Oakland County this weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The freeway was scheduled to close this weekend but the closure has been postponed due to weather.

More Headlines

The closure would be the fourth planned weekend closures in this segment of I-696 work before crews move to another segment in Oakland County.

More on I-696 project

The I-696 repairs in Oakland County only involve lane closures during overnights for saw cutting and weekend closures to remove concrete sections, pour new concrete and repair joints, MDOT officials said.

Otherwise, all lanes of I-696 in Oakland County remain open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

This weekend's closure is in addition to the long-term closure from I-94 to Dequindre Road in Macomb County that began in April and will continue through November, MDOT officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.