Emergency pothole patching begins Thursday on I-696, I-75, US-24

DETROIT - Emergency pothole patching begins on some Metro Detroit freeways Thursday morning.

Lane closures on I-696 from I-75 to Woodward Avenue run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also, look for closures on southbound I-75 from Adams to Crooks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Southbound US-24 from Hickory Grove and Long Lake work will run from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is making these repairs now as a kind of band aid until they can make more permanent repairs in the spring.

"What drivers can do is they need to protect themselves. They need to drive defensively," said Diane Cross, MDOT spokeswoman.

