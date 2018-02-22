I-696 reconstruction project meeting being held Thursday

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - There is relief on the way for drivers who are risking the dangerous drive along I-696.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is not mincing any words when they describe the state of the interstate.

"It truly is crumbling," said Diane Cross, MDOT spokeswoman.

Everyone knows how bad the potholes have gotten. Bill Ciccone drives the length of I-696 every day. He said watching for flying concrete and massive potholes equals distracted driving.

"It's horrible. You have to look down at the road to try to dodge the potholes instead of looking at the cars in front of you. It's distracting. It's distracted driving," he said.

That's why emergency repairs are starting Thursday and a full reconstruction project planned to begin this spring.

MDOT is holding an informational meeting Thursday in Roseville to try to help anyone interested understand the scope of the project. In a nutshell, I-696 is being redone from I-275 all the way to I-94. In Macomb County the westbound lanes will be closed from I-75 to I-94 for the entire project -- between April and November 2018.

In Oakland County there will be overnight and weekend closures.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.