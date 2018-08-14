I-696 construction: Eastbound traffic will shift to new westbound pavement next week

The westbound side of I-696 between I-94 and I-75 will be ready for traffic next week, but it won't be westbound traffic.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) shut down the westbound lanes this past spring for a $90 million construction project. The eastbound lanes have remained open, but now those lanes will close for construction.

Eastbound traffic will now travel on the newly-paved westbound side of the interstate. All entrance ramps will be closed in Macomb County. The only exits that will be open are Dequindre Road, Mound Road and Groesbeck Highway.

The video above shows construction progress as of Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

Traffic still won't be able to head westbound on this stretch of I-696 until at least November, when MDOT plans to have the project completed.

MDOT said the traffic shift will happen next week but has not offered an exact date and time yet.

Here are traffic impact details from MDOT:

Initially, crews will reduce eastbound I-696 traffic to one lane from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to Dequindre Road to perform preparation work for shifting traffic across the median to the newly rebuilt westbound lanes. This work includes paint striping, moving barrier walls, and ramp closures. The work is expected to begin approximately 7:30 p.m. and be reopened with three lanes by the following morning before rush hour. During this preparation work, the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 will be closed and will reopen when completed.

Once eastbound I-696 traffic is shifted, the exit ramps to Dequindre Road, Mound Road, and Groesbeck Highway will be the only exits available. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-696 will be closed through the end of the project.

In Oakland County, the freeway will remain open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will not be any work or closures performed this weekend but overnight work will resume Sunday evening in preparation for the weekend closure of eastbound I-696 from US-24 to I-75 the weekend of Aug. 24-27.

I-696 construction details

MDOT first announced the massive interstate construction project in October, saying due to poor condition the freeway must undergo concrete replacement on this stretch in Macomb County. Some bridges over I-696 will undergo maintenance work, too.

MDOT said this project, nicknamed "Restore the Reuther," must be completed while funding remains available and before the nearby I-75 modernization project gets underway. The transportation department fears a delay in action would push the start of this I-696 construction project to 2024.

According to MDOT, I-696 carries about 150,000 vehicles a day through Macomb County.

In Macomb County, $78 million will be invested to remove and replace all the concrete on both eastbound and westbound I-696 from I-94 to I-75. Only westbound I-696 will be closed (from I-94 to I-75), with traffic detoured throughout the entire project. Eastbound I-696 traffic will always have access, although traffic will be shifted throughout the project. The closing of one direction of the freeway will provide a safer work zone for construction crews and drivers.



In Oakland County, $12 million will be invested to perform major maintenance, with pavement and joint repairs and drainage improvements.

