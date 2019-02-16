Spill of 50 tons of salt in Troy causes freeway closure, congestion on major roads

TROY, Mich. - A large mess closed I-75 Saturday afternoon in Oakland County.

Northbound lanes were shut down for hours after the driver of a truck lost control and crashed, spilling 50 tons of salt onto the interstate.

Residents were forced to find new routes their to destinations.

The detour posted by the Michigan Department of Transportation and Troy police took drivers on Big Beaver Road -- an already busy road on weekends due to the Sommerset Collection.

The freeway reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the truck hit the left guardrail and bounced off, driving across all lanes of the highway and stopping on its side. It did not collide with any vehicles.

The truck driver walked away without injuries.

