Man accused of driving intoxicated, fleeing deadly crash at Telegraph, Joy roads

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 32-year-old Inkster man is accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing a deadly crash Monday morning at the intersection of Telegraph and Joy roads.

Redford Township police announced Thursday that Michael Dejuan Walton was arraigned on charges including operating while intoxicated causing death and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. A plea of not guilty was entered and Walton's bond was set at $500,000, 10 percent.

The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Telegraph and Joy roads. A Dearborn man, 60, was riding a motorcycle when he was struck and killed.

Police said an SUV involved in the crash fled the scene, but officers tracked down the vehicle and a suspect was taken into custody.

The intersection was closed for several hours and reopened at about 6 a.m.

