MAP: Every planned road construction project in Michigan's Upper Peninsula for 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation has released a list of planned road construction projects happening in the Upper Peninsula this year.

Here are some of the key projects in the U.P. for 2018:

US-2 (June-Sept): Reconstruct 5.5 miles westbound lanes from Gladstone to Rapid River. 1 lane open each direction on eastbound side.

US-41/US-141 (June-Aug): Resurface 11.3 miles of US-41 from M-28 to Mead Road and US-141 from county line north 4.5 miles.

US-1/US-41/M-35 (Jan-Sept): Second year of 2-year project. Replace US-2 bridge over Escanaba River. 1 lane open in each direction.

"Please remember to slow down in construction zones and avoid all distractions. The workers you're trusting to fix the roads are trusting you with their lives. Drive safely and responsibly in their work area. We want everyone to make it home each and every night," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle.

